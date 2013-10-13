WASHINGTON Oct 13 President Barack Obama spoke
by phone on Sunday with Nancy Pelosi, Democratic leader in the
House of Representatives, to discuss the need for "clean"
legislation that would increase the debt limit for a year and
restart government, free from any other policy demands, the
White House said.
"The President and the Leader also discussed their
willingness, once the debt limit is raised and the government
reopened, to negotiate on a longer-term budget solution that
will grow our economy and create jobs," the White House said in
a statement.