WASHINGTON Oct 15 President Barack Obama will meet in the Oval Office at 3:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT) on Tuesday with Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, and other House Democratic leaders, the White House said in a statement.

The meeting comes as Congress struggles to reach a deal to lift the debt ceiling by a Thursday deadline.

The White House rejected a new House Republican proposal on Tuesday morning and has said it prefers a proposal from Democrats and Republicans in Senate.