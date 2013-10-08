BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
WASHINGTON Oct 8 President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he remains very hopeful that Congress will not put his administration in the position of having to consider prioritizing debt payments in the event of a federal debt default.
Obama told a news conference that the United States has a lot of debt obligations beyond paying its Treasury bond holders and that the government's failure to pay other bills would also hurt U.S. creditworthiness.
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: