By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Oct 16 President Barack Obama
emerged bruised but victorious from the latest budget war on
Wednesday and said there was much work to do in a deeply divided
Washington to win back the trust of the American people.
Obama's firm stance against negotiating over extending the
U.S. debt ceiling, a position he staked out early this year and
stuck to despite pressure to back off, appeared to have paid off
as Congress was heading toward reopening the government and
extending he U.S. debt ceiling.
Obama said in a brief appearance at the White House that he
would give a more extensive speech about the way forward on
Thursday.
"I've got some thoughts about how we can move forward in the
remainder of the year and stay focused on the job at hand,
because there is a lot of work ahead of us, including our need
to earn back the trust of the American people that has been lost
over the last few weeks," Obama said.
While Obama spoke of the need for bipartisanship, he ruffled
feathers among some Republicans by speaking before the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives had voted on a
measure - just approved by the Democratic-led Senate - to end
the fiscal impasse.
"Absurd," tweeted Mike Long, spokesman for House Majority
Whip Kevin McCarthy.
The House was scheduled to vote on the matter later on
Wednesday.
David Schnittger, deputy chief of staff to House Speaker
John Boehner, took note of Obama's comments on how politicians
can disagree without being disagreeable by pointing to more
inflammatory language that emanated from the White House during
the fiscal crisis, like "gun to the head," "nuclear bomb" and
"burning down the house."
WORKING TOGETHER
Obama said the federal government would begin reopening
immediately as soon as he signs the legislation. The latest
budget fight, he said, showed that despite their differences,
Republicans and Democrats could work together.
He then pointed to two issues that floundered over partisan
differences earlier this year, an overhaul of U.S. immigration
laws that the Senate passed but the House did not, and a
long-delayed $500 billion farm bill that collapsed in the House
over the amount of food stamp spending involved.
Those items plus a "sensible" budget could get done "if
everybody comes together in a spirit of how are we going to move
this country forward and put the last three weeks behind us," he
said.
"That's what I believe the American people are looking for -
not a focus on politics, not a focus on elections, but a focus
on the concrete steps that can improve their lives," he said.
Senior administration officials said Obama's decision to
refuse to negotiate over the debt ceiling was a direct outcome
of the last close call with the U.S. borrowing limit in 2011
when he was drawn into long, anguished negotiations that almost
resulted in a default.
There was some concern at the White House that Americans
would be critical if Obama were perceived to be refusing to
negotiate, and thus compromise, with his political opponents.
But a number of polls conducted in recent weeks proved that
Republicans were being held responsible for the crisis, the
officials said.
The White House, led by chief of staff Denis McDonough and
his deputy, Rob Nabors, joined with Democrats in the Senate to
encourage party unity, an effort that paid off with Democrats
working together.
The deal that emerged to end the impasse sets up more debt
and budget deadlines in the weeks and months ahead.
"Hopefully next time, it won't be in the 11th hour," said
Obama.