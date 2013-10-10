Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (C) and Senator Dick Durbin, R, (D-IL), depart after a meeting at the White House between Senate Democrats and U.S. President Barack Obama to discuss the budget crisis and a looming debt deadline in Washington October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans found no specific way forward to break their impasse over a government shutdown and extending the U.S. debt ceiling at a meeting on Thursday, the White House said.

The session of about an hour and a half between Obama and Republican leaders of the House of Representatives was described as a good meeting where Obama heard House Speaker John Boehner explain Republican proposals for a short-term extension of the U.S. debt ceiling.

"After a discussion about potential paths forward, no specific determination was made," said a White House statement. "The president looks forward to making continued progress with members on both sides of the aisle."

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)