WASHINGTON Oct 9 President Barack Obama will sit down on Thursday with some of his main adversaries in the fight over raising the U.S. debt ceiling and ending a government shutdown, meeting with Republicans who control the House of Representatives.

A spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner, the top U.S. Republican in Washington, said Boehner, his deputy, Eric Cantor, and various other House Republicans will meet with Obama.

The list includes at least two Tea Party conservatives, Florida Representative Steve Southerland and Lynn Jenkins of Kansas.

The Boehner spokesman, Brendan Buck, said the White House invited all House Republicans but that Boehner is limiting the group to 18 people, including committee chairs.

Obama is to meet House Democrats on Wednesday.

"Nine days into a government shutdown and a week away from breaching the debt ceiling, a meeting is only worthwhile if it is focused on finding a solution," said Buck.