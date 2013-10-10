WASHINGTON Oct 10 President Barack Obama and
congressional Republicans found no specific way forward to break
their impasse over a government shutdown and extending the U.S.
debt ceiling at a meeting on Thursday, the White House said.
The session of about an hour and a half between Obama and
Republican leaders of the House of Representatives was described
as a good meeting where Obama heard House Speaker John Boehner
explain Republican proposals for a short-term extension of the
U.S. debt ceiling.
"After a discussion about potential paths forward, no
specific determination was made," said a White House statement.
"The president looks forward to making continued progress with
members on both sides of the aisle."