* Republican feud over shutdown threat turns to name-calling
* Spat pits older moderates against Tea Party "young guns"
By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, July 30 A nasty, name-calling spat
between Tea Party conservatives and older, more moderate
Republican senators is playing out in public this week, fueling
a battle over the best way to kill President Barack Obama's
landmark healthcare law.
Senators usually reserve for private conversations words
such as "silly", "dumb," "dishonest" and "feckless" when
referring to ideas being floated by members of their own
political party.
But such constraints have been cast aside in recent days
after a group of young, ambitious Senate conservatives including
Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Mike Lee urged a government shutdown
unless "Obamacare" healthcare exchanges are denied funding by
Congress.
A must-pass spending bill has become the latest battleground
for Republicans in their long-running attempts to kill the
Democratic president's healthcare law. If Congress fails to
approve new spending authority by the end of September,
government agencies would shut down as the new fiscal year
starts on Oct. 1.
Rubio, Cruz and Lee have persuaded nine other Republicans to
join them in signing a letter to Senate Democrats pledging to
oppose any appropriations bill that contains funding for the
healthcare law.
They continue to seek more support but have been running
into a wall of opposition within their own party.
"Oh, I think it's a silly effort," Republican Senator Bob
Corker told MSNBC on Tuesday. "What people are really saying who
are behind that effort is we don't have the courage to roll up
our sleeves and deal with real deficit and spending decisions."
Corker joined moderate Republican Senators John McCain,
Richard Burr, Lindsey Graham and Tom Coburn in sharply
criticizing the defunding bid in recent days.
Seven-term Republican Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah said he
feared Republicans would look "feckless" in pushing a doomed
legislative strategy that some Democrats simply describe as
"hostage-taking."
Graham, another senior Republican voice, said the strategy
by the Tea Party - a loose political movement that seeks lower
taxes and a smaller federal government - was "a bridge too far."
Several of these Republicans are involved in closed-door
talks with White House chief of staff Denis McDonough to try to
find a way to bridge profound disagreement between the two
parties over budget issues.
Senator John McCain, calling the Obamacare defunding effort
a "non-starter," said on Tuesday that the senators behind it
were not around for past government shutdown battles.
Republican political fortunes suffered badly after they
forced agencies to close in late 1995 and 1996 over funding
levels, helping to seal the re-election of President Bill
Clinton.
"It is a fact: When there is risk of a shutdown of the
government, the Congress is blamed by the American people,"
McCain said.
REPUBLICANS "SCARED"
But Cruz, a Tea Party firebrand from Texas who was elected
in November, has showed no signs of backing down and on Monday
labeled those criticizing his effort as "scared."
"What I can tell you is there are a lot of Republicans in
Washington who are scared," Cruz said on conservative
commentator Glenn Beck's radio show. "They are scared of being
beaten up politically."
There have been 39 unsuccessful votes to repeal or undermine
Obamacare in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives
and a 40th vote is expected this week. Cruz said "our last and
best chance" to stop Obamacare is to starve the fledgling
program of federal funds needed to implement the law.
The core component of Obamacare - a requirement that
uninsured Americans obtain health care coverage or pay a tax
penalty - goes into effect in January 2014 but a first step is
the opening of state-run online insurance exchanges in October.
Democrats argue that the mandate will bring down the cost of
health insurance by expanding the risk pool but opponents claim
it will cause insurance rates to rise and prompt businesses to
drop their health plans, avoid hiring or cut employee working
hours.
The effort to kill Obamacare will come to a head in
September as Congress considers a funding measure. Under Senate
rules, any senator can block legislation through a procedural
tactic known as a filibuster. The only way to break the logjam
is if 60 of the 100 senators vote to move the debate to a close.
It was unclear whether the "young guns" pushing to kill
Obamacare would resort to a filibuster.