WASHINGTON Oct 16 The White House on Wednesday
defended the inclusion of a change to President Barack Obama's
healthcare law in the proposed Senate budget deal as a modest
adjustment, rather than a concession that the administration was
making to prevent a debt default.
"The income verification provision ... was negotiated by
Senate Democrats and Senate Republicans and is a modest
adjustment to the existing Affordable Care Act law," White House
spokesman Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing. "We've always
said we were willing to make improvements and adjustments to the
law," he added. "Ransom would be a wholly different thing."