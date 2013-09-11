WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Republican leaders in the House of Representatives on Wednesday postponed consideration of a plan to thwart "Obamacare" health reforms and pass a stop-gap government funding measure until at least next week amid strong opposition from party conservatives.

House Majority Leader Eric Cantor had included a vote on a "continuing resolution" spending measure on his legislative schedule for later this week. But an email notice sent to House Republicans on Wednesday said that House leaders "do not expect to consider a vote on the CR this week."

The delay comes as Congress is racing against a Sept. 30 deadline to pass new funding legislation. Without this, government agencies and programs would be forced to shut down on Oct. 1.

Many conservative Republicans have said the spending plan, floated on Tuesday, would result in a "trick" vote that would fail to meet their goal of withholding money to implement key parts of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform law. Instead, they say the vote would ultimately allow for passage of a stop-gap spending bill, healthcare funds and all.