BRIEF-Centerra Gold reports casualty at the Kumtor mine
* Centerra Gold Inc says on April 11, 2017, individual, a vehicle mechanic, was fatally injured while inspecting a light vehicle pickup truck in field
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. House of Representatives on Sunday, ignoring a White House veto threat, approved a one-year delay in funding major provisions of President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law as part of a government funding bill.
Republicans attached the amendment to a bill that is needed to keep federal agencies operating beyond Sept. 30 when a new fiscal year begins.
The move brought the U.S. government closer to shutting down on Tuesday amid deep divisions between Republicans and Democrats.
* Centerra Gold Inc says on April 11, 2017, individual, a vehicle mechanic, was fatally injured while inspecting a light vehicle pickup truck in field
PARIS, April 12 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron will push to give more power to European finance ministers to set bank capital rules to boost credit flow in the economy, his adviser, French European parliamentarian Sylvie Goulard said on Wednesday.