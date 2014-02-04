By David Morgan and David Lawder
WASHINGTON Feb 4 President Barack Obama's
healthcare law will reduce the American workforce by the
equivalent of 2 million full-time workers in 2017, the
Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday, prompting
Republicans to paint the law as bad medicine for the U.S.
economy.
In its latest U.S. fiscal outlook, the nonpartisan CBO said
the health law would lead some workers, particularly those with
lower incomes, to limit their hours to avoid losing federal
subsidies that Obamacare provides to help pay for health
insurance and other healthcare costs.
White House officials characterized reduced hours as a
reflection of new choices for workers. CBO officials pointed to
older workers as one example, saying some nearing retirement
could decide to keep their work hours shorter to maintain
healthcare subsidies until they qualified for Medicare.
But the report also referred to healthcare subsidies in less
upbeat terms, saying assistance would "reduce incentives to
work" and pose an "implicit tax on working" for those returning
to a job with health insurance.
The biggest impact would begin in 2017, CBO said, because
major provisions of the law, including an expansion of the
Medicaid program for the poor in half of the 50 U.S. states,
will be well under way by then. The CBO said there would be
smaller declines in work hours that would occur before then.
Work hours would be reduced by the equivalent of 2.5 million
jobs in 2024, said the agency, which earlier predicted 800,000
fewer full-time jobs by 2021. The bottom line would be a slower
rate of growth for employment and compensation in the coming
decade, according to the report.
POLITICAL TUSSLE
The link that the CBO drew between the health law and slower
employment growth is likely to become fodder for partisan
attacks in this year's congressional election battle, which will
determine who controls Congress in the final years of the Obama
presidency.
Obamacare was unpopular with many voters before its botched
October rollout. A month later, Obama weathered one of the
biggest political blowbacks of his presidency as millions of
people received notice that their health plans would be canceled
because they did not meet the law's new standards.
Republicans, who have already made Obama's Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) a top campaign issue
for November, seized on the CBO report to press their argument
that Obamacare is putting a damper on jobs growth and the
economy.
"The president's healthcare law creates uncertainty for
small businesses, hurts take-home pay, and makes it harder to
invest in new workers. The middle class is getting squeezed in
this economy, and this CBO report confirms that Obamacare is
making it worse," House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner
said in a statement.
But the CBO report undercut a Republican claim that
so-called risk provisions that would compensate health insurers
for unexpected losses amount to a bailout and should be
repealed. The report said the provisions would actually net the
federal government $8 billion over three years.
The White House pushed back on the argument that Obama's
signature domestic policy achievement would mean an actual
reduction in jobs.
"It's not that the businesses are cutting those jobs," said
Jason Furman, who chairs the White House Council of Economic
Advisers. He said the CBO report showed an impact on labor
supply rather than demand for workers from employers.
The CBO report offered some bright spots on the broader
fiscal front, saying the U.S. budget deficit would be a smaller
than expected $514 billion in the fiscal 2014 year ended Sept.
30. That is down from a previous estimate of $560 billion and a
fiscal 2013 deficit of $680 billion.
But sluggish economic growth and stubbornly high
unemployment would cause the improvement to be short-lived, it
said.
Medicare, the huge government healthcare program for the
elderly and disabled that has become a target for deficit hawks
in recent years, will continue to grow at a slow rate 1.5
percent per beneficiary over the next decade. But as the U.S.
population ages, overall Medicare spending will still top $1
trillion in 2024, versus $603 billion this year.
SIX MILLION ENROLLEES
The CBO said Obamacare would enroll 1 million fewer
uninsured Americans than initially expected as a result of
technical glitches that largely paralyzed the federal website
HealthCare.gov in the first two months of open enrollment.
In a fresh forecast for 2014, the CBO estimated that 6
million people would sign up for private coverage through new
health insurance marketplaces, down from an earlier forecast of
7 million. But the report predicted that the program would
eventually overcome the deficit, signing up 24 million people by
2017.
The Obama administration says the health insurance
marketplaces now operating in all 50 states and the District of
Columbia have enrolled about 3 million people in private
coverage so far, with volumes increasing following major fixes
to HealthCare.gov.
Despite claims from Obamacare critics about the law's
potential effects on hiring, CBO said the expected drop in work
hours between 2017 and 2024 would result largely from worker
decisions not to participate in the labor force, rather than
from higher unemployment or the inability of part-time workers
to find full-time hours.
"The estimated reduction stems almost entirely
from a net decline in the amount of labor that workers
choose to supply, rather than from a net drop in businesses'
demand for labor," CBO said.
According to the report, federal subsidies can be
substantial, particularly for lower-wage workers who receive
more under the law's sliding income scale. But that also means
the benefits can be phased out as a worker's income rises.
"The phaseout effectively raises people's marginal tax rates
(the tax rates applying to their last dollar of income), thus
discouraging work," CBO said.
But CBO Director Doug Elmendorf told reporters that the
labor market would adjust in time.
"It is analogous in some ways to raising the minimum wage,
and that effect will reduce the demand for labor in the short
term," he said.