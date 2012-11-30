WASHINGTON Nov 29 The Obama administration's
opening bid on Thursday in negotiations to avert a year-end
fiscal crunch included a demand for new stimulus spending and
authority to unilaterally raise the U.S. borrowing ceiling, a
Republican congressional aide said.
The proposal, made by Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner to
congressional Republican leaders on Capitol Hill, was seen as
offering little the Republicans could agree to and was greeted
with laughter, the aide said.
"We can't move any closer to them because they're not even
on our planet," the aide said. "It was not a serious proposal."
Obama and congressional Republicans are returning to the
bargaining table to prevent across-the board tax increases and
deep spending cuts, the so-called fiscal cliff, from taking
effect next year.
The president wants Bush-era tax breaks to be extended for
all but the wealthiest earners, but Republicans have balked at
tax hikes of any kind.
In the maiden bargaining session, Geithner, the president's
lead negotiator, proposed raising tax revenues by $1.6 trillion,
congressional aides confirmed. That figure is in line with what
Obama has said is necessary to achieve long-term deficit
reduction of $4 trillion over 10 years.
The administration also sought at least $50 billion in new
economic stimulus spending.
Obama's negotiators also sought the ability to raise the
nation's borrowing limit unilaterally. Currently, Congress must
approve an increase in the debt ceiling, and it was an impasse
over that issue that brought the country perilously close to
default in 2011.
The administration's proposal would put off across-the-board
spending cuts for a year.
In exchange the administration agreed to make $400 billion
in spending cuts to entitlement programs, an aide confirmed.
The White House had no comment on the details of the offer.
"The only thing preventing us from reaching a deal that
averts the fiscal cliff and avoids a tax hike on 98 percent of
Americans is the refusal of congressional Republicans to ask the
very wealthiest individuals to pay higher tax rates," a White
House official said.