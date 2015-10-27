WASHINGTON Oct 27 Congressional leaders proposed to sell 58 million barrels of oil from U.S. emergency reserves between fiscal years 2018 and 2025 to help pay for a budget deal that ends mandatory spending cuts, according to a copy of the bill posted to a congressional website.

The White House has urged Congress to pass the bill. A copy of the bill can be found at: 1.usa.gov/208f0uB (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)