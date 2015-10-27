INSTANT VIEW 2-China's oil, copper, iron ore imports fall in April m/m
May 8 China's imports of oil, copper and iron ore fell in April on a month earlier, while coal and soybean shipments rose, customs data showed on Monday.
WASHINGTON Oct 27 Congressional leaders proposed to sell 58 million barrels of oil from U.S. emergency reserves between fiscal years 2018 and 2025 to help pay for a budget deal that ends mandatory spending cuts, according to a copy of the bill posted to a congressional website.
The White House has urged Congress to pass the bill. A copy of the bill can be found at: 1.usa.gov/208f0uB (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
OSLO, May 7 Tanker firm DHT Holdings rejected on Sunday a fifth takeover proposal from shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's Frontline, calling the $500 million all-share bid "woefully inadequate".