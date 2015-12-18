By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 18 The 40-year-old ban on
exporting U.S. crude oil moved a step closer to being repealed
on Friday as the House passed the massive spending bill, despite
concerns by some Democrats that lifting the restriction could
cost jobs at independent refineries.
The $1.1 trillion government spending bill, which included
the measure to lift the trade restriction in return for
five-year extensions of tax breaks for wind and solar power,
passed in a 316-113 vote. It now moves to the Senate, where it
is expected to pass.
Representative Nancy Pelosi and some of her fellow Democrats
had concerns that opening U.S. oil to exports would hurt
independent refiners by raising the price of domestic crude to
international prices. Brent crude traded in London on Friday
traded at about $37.50 per barrel, only about $2 a barrel higher
than WTI prices traded in New York, but the spread has been as
high as $20 a barrel.
But Democrats in the Senate had secured some protections for
independent refiners, allowing them to deduct transportation
costs for gasoline and other fuels they make.
Pelosi on Friday said Democrats walked away with a victory,
in the trade of oil exports for environmental goals.
She said the environmental damage of exporting oil would be
offset by 10 times because of measures in the bill such as
renewable power tax credits, funding of a parks conservation
fund paid for with oil revenues and the elimination of measures
that would have dismantled President Barack Obama's clean power
rules on power plants.
Due to a global glut in oil supplies, lifting the ban is not
expected to lead to significant shipments for months or even
years but it could give crude producers the increased
flexibility they coveted.
Drillers had said that lifting the ban would increase U.S.
oil security and give Washington's allies in Europe and Asia an
alternative source of crude beyond OPEC and Russia.
"Now that we have leveled the playing field, the United
States finally has an opportunity to compete and realize our
nation's full potential as a global energy superpower," said
George Baker, executive director of Producers for American Crude
Oil Exports, a group that formed last year to press lawmakers to
open the trade.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Richard Cowan; Editing by
Bill Trott)