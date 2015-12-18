(Adds Obama signing bill, paragraph 2)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Dec 18 The U.S. Congress voted on
Friday to repeal the 40-year-old ban on exporting U.S. crude oil
in an energy policy shift sought by Republicans as part of a
bipartisan deal that also provided unprecedented tax incentives
for wind and solar power.
The Senate, on a 65-33 vote, approved lifting the ban and
providing five-year extensions of tax breaks to boost renewable
energy development as part of a $1.8 trillion government
spending and tax relief bill that President Barack Obama quickly
signed into law.
The House of Representatives passed legislation containing
the energy provisions earlier in the day by a 316-113 tally.
The energy deal was hammered out in secret talks among
congressional leaders over two weeks.
Senators Lisa Murkowski, a Alaska Republican, and Democrats
Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico
had worked for more than a year to get the deal.
Democrats who backed the deal asserted that its provisions
encouraging renewable energy were important for combating global
climate change.
"This is the biggest deal for addressing climate change that
we are going to see," Heinrich said in an interview.
Heinrich said Democrats may not have been able to get a
better deal even if they controlled both chambers of Congress,
now led by Republicans. Many Republicans have opposed Democratic
proposals to address climate change.
Congress, concerned about U.S. dependence on imported oil,
imposed the crude oil export ban after the Arab oil embargo of
the early 1970s that sent gasoline prices soaring and
contributed to runaway inflation. Arab members of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) imposed
the embargo following the U.S. decision to re-supply the Israeli
military during the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.
Drillers have said lifting the ban would increase U.S. oil
security and give Washington's allies in Europe and Asia an
alternative source of crude beyond OPEC and Russia. The bill
could benefit oil companies including Exxon Mobil Corp,
ConocoPhillips and Chevron.
Opponents of lifting the export ban said the action would
harm the environment and could lead to an increase in fiery
derailments of crude-carrying trains.
Due to a global glut in oil supplies, lifting the ban is not
expected to lead to significant U.S. export shipments for months
or even years, but could give crude producers the increased
flexibility they coveted.
OIL BOOM
Drillers said continuing the ban would choke a boom in shale
oil production since 2008 particularly in North Dakota and Texas
that has pushed domestic oil prices down from more than $100 a
barrel to below $40.
Lifting the ban was "particularly important at a time when
our industry is experiencing a period of extreme volatility and
uncertainty," Ryan Lance, chairman and CEO of ConocoPhillips,
said in a statement.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and some others in her
party had expressed concern that allowing U.S. oil exports would
hurt independent refiners by raising the price of domestic crude
to international prices.
Tom O'Malley, executive chairman of refiner PBF Energy
, said lifting the ban would lead at least one East Coast
refinery to shut down, adding that his refineries in New Jersey
and Delaware are less exposed.
"This is a crazy thing to do," O'Malley said. "Once you lift
it, it's hard to reverse it."
Democrats in the Senate had secured some protections for
independent refiners, allowing them to deduct transportation
costs for gasoline and other fuels they make.
Pelosi on Friday said Democrats walked away with a victory,
in the trade of oil exports for environmental goals.
She said the environmental damage from exporting oil would
be offset by 10 times because of measures in the bill such as
the renewable power tax credits, funding of a parks conservation
fund paid for with oil revenues and the elimination of measures
that would have dismantled Obama's clean power rules on power
plants.
"Now that we have leveled the playing field, the United
States finally has an opportunity to compete and realize our
nation's full potential as a global energy superpower," said
George Baker, head of Producers for American Crude Oil Exports,
a group that formed last year to press lawmakers to open the
trade.
