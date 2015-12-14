By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 14 Congressional leaders inched
closer on Monday to agreeing to repeal the U.S. oil export ban
with debate focused on whether small crude refiners and
renewable energy would benefit from any deal, Senate aides said.
Lifting the 40-year ban on oil exports is the top priority
in a $1.15 trillion spending bill for many Republicans,
including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky,
because it would offer new markets to drillers suffering from a
glut of crude that has helped reduce oil prices to below $40 a
barrel.
Democrats have expressed willingness to compromise - as long
as they get what they want.
The White House reiterated on Monday it opposes lifting the
ban, but said it would like to see Congress make investments in
renewable energy. For the first time, it said it does not
condone or oppose a potential trade in Congress of lifting the
export ban for extended wind and solar tax breaks.
McConnell said "a lot of progress" has been made in the
negotiations but did not say when the talks might end.
Congressional leaders were expected to file the bill on Tuesday,
ahead of a deadline of midnight Wednesday.
Many Democrats want tax breaks for green power to be
extended for 10 years or more. Oil interests, including Koch
Industries, have pushed lawmakers against making any such deal.
Some energy companies feel the export ban will eventually be
overturned, so there is little incentive to give green power a
tax break amounting to billions of dollars.
"What is the rush to give gargantuan subsidies to wind and
solar? You have other fish to fry with the price of oil being so
low," said one industry source, who did not want to be
identified.
Senator Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat who has been
an ardent voice against oil exports, has teamed with Senator Tom
Carper, a Delaware Democrat, on a plan to carve out protections
for independent refiners.
Small refiners have argued that lifting the ban would harm
them by easing the oil glut and raising the price of U.S.
produced crude, their main feedstock cost.
The refinery plan featured in the talks on Monday, but in
some ways the plan has made them more complicated.
Environmentalists say oil companies should not get tax breaks in
any deal, while some oil interests said any incentives should
not be limited to some refiners.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; editing by Grant
McCool)