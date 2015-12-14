(Adds tax bill negotiations, Senator Hatch)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Dec 14 Congressional leaders inched
closer on Monday to agreeing to repeal the U.S. oil export ban
with debate focused on whether small crude refiners and
renewable energy would benefit from any deal, Senate aides said.
Lifting the 40-year ban on oil exports is the top priority
in a $1.15 trillion spending bill for many Republicans,
including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky,
because it would offer new markets to drillers suffering from a
glut of crude that has helped reduce oil prices to below $40 a
barrel.
Democrats have expressed willingness to compromise - as long
as they get what they want.
Congressional leaders also are negotiating a major tax bill,
with a two-year extension of several tax breaks as a fall-back.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch told reporters
negotiators were shooting higher. "We haven't had permanency in
any of the tax package, so we're trying to get some there and
that's not easy."
Hatch was unable to guarantee that Congress will be able to
wrap up its work this week.
Leading Republicans held out hope that legislation could be
produced on Tuesday, clearing the way for votes later this week.
The White House reiterated on Monday it opposes lifting the
oil export ban, but said it would like to see Congress make
investments in renewable energy. For the first time, it said it
does not condone or oppose a potential trade in Congress of
lifting the export ban for extended wind and solar tax breaks.
Many Democrats want tax breaks for green power to be
extended for 10 years or more. Oil interests, including Koch
Industries, have pushed lawmakers against making any such deal.
Some energy companies feel the export ban will eventually be
overturned, so there is little incentive to give green power a
tax break amounting to billions of dollars.
"What is the rush to give gargantuan subsidies to wind and
solar? You have other fish to fry with the price of oil being so
low," said one industry source, who did not want to be
identified.
Senator Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat who has been
an ardent voice against oil exports, has teamed with Senator Tom
Carper, a Delaware Democrat, on a plan to carve out protections
for independent refiners.
Small refiners have argued that lifting the ban would harm
them by easing the oil glut and raising the price of U.S.
produced crude, their main feedstock cost.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Grant McCool
and Leslie Adler)