* Traders pay up for VIX option protection at level unseen
since spring
* CBOE VIX this week tops 18 for first time in 3 months
By Doris Frankel and Angela Moon
Oct 4 With the U.S. government in Washington
partially shut down, some options investors are starting to pay
more for protection against market turmoil on worries that the
current budget stalemate could lead to something more
catastrophic - a default.
So far Wall Street has taken the back-and-forth in stride.
The S&P 500 index is down 1.3 percent for the week, but still up
18 percent for the year, and numerous strategists have said the
eventual resolution of Washington's legislate battles will
provide a buying opportunity.
The effect of this so far has been to lift volatility
indexes, but slowly, and from extremely low readings to levels
still associated with relative calm in markets.
That's not to say all is quiet. The CBOE Volatility Index or
VIX, widely known as Wall Street's fear gauge, has been
moving up, and heavy trading in VIX options of late suggests
some investors taking precautions. The so-called fear gauge this
week topped the 18 level for the first time in three months.
"Certainly we have seen the bloom come off the rose for the
broad market over the past few weeks as the government shutdown
approached," said Brent Archer, options analyst at options
research firm InvestorsObserver.com, in Charlottesville,
Virginia.
The deadline for raising the debt ceiling is Oct. 17, the
last day that the Treasury Department estimates the federal
government is certain to have enough money to pay all its bills.
During the debt ceiling crisis in 2011, resulting in the
first-ever downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, the VIX surged
as high as 48.
The VIX, a 30-day forecast of stock market volatility
measured using a strip of near-term S&P 500 options, rose to
16.73 on Friday, from 13.12 on Sept. 20, a sign of increased
worry, though the current level is still considered low.
VIX options, priced off of VIX futures, have been very
active. Volume on Thursday was 2.4 times greater than the recent
daily average, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
Heavy buying activity on Thursday was seen in October and
November VIX out-of-the money call options - contracts that are
far from the current level - with heavy open interest additions
in November contracts.
"This suggests traders are feeling the need to be protected
through mid-November and implies that the market expects
negotiations in Washington over the government shutdown and debt
ceiling will be long and drawn out," said Matt Franz, investment
advisor representative at Stutland Volatility Group.
One way to measure the cost of hedging with VIX options is
to look at the VVIX Index, the volatility index for VIX
options. The VVIX on Thursday rose 9.4 percent to 93.79 after
hitting an intraday peak of 105.33, highest since April.
"This suggests that option traders are paying up for
protection at a level that they have not done since the spring,"
said Jared Woodard, a principal of Condor Options, a research
and advisory firm in Forest, Virginia. The VVIX was off 5.01
percent to 89.09 on Friday afternoon.
If the VVIX tops a two-year high of 117.44 reached in May
2012, it could be a signal that the market will react abruptly
to the political stand-off, said Ophir Gottlieb, managing
director of options analytics firm Livevol.
FUTURES CURVE FLATTENS OUT
The shape of the VIX futures curve, a graphical
representation of the prices of all of the contracts from
October to June 2014, is fairly flat, another bearish signal for
stocks, strategists said. The spot VIX has closed above the
front-month futures contract every day this week, JPMorgan Chase
U.S. equity derivatives strategists said in a Friday report.
"Historically, 95 percent of large VIX spikes were preceded
by several days of front-end inversion, but the spikes typically
started from a higher VIX level," they wrote.
The two VIX futures contracts with the shortest maturities -
those expiring in October and November - have traded lately at a
discount to the spot VIX index. However, those front month
contracts are rising faster than back month VIX futures, leading
to a flattening to the VIX term structure. That suggests more
worry about the very near-term than for first half of 2014, when
the budget battle would presumably be over.
"If the term structure were to flatten completely and turn
negative, that would be quite bearish," said Lawrence McMillan,
president of McMillan Analysis Corp, in a report on Friday.
SUDDEN CRASH IN VOLATILITY
Typically, a politically driven crisis is only a temporary
boon for volatility.
"As soon as the crisis is resolved, volatility tends to come
(down) very quickly. There is no telling when that will be, so
we have been long front month VIX futures as protection,"
Stutland's Franz said.
In order to catch a sudden crash in volatility, Stutland
added out-of-the-money put spreads on the iPath S&P 500 VIX
Short-Term Futures exchange-traded note. The ETN is
based on the two front-month VIX futures contracts, which
usually carry a premium to the value of the VIX. The ETN closed
up 3.6 percent at $15.17 on Thursday. This play benefits if
volatility declines in the next two months.
Some traders this week have also been buying puts on the
Financial Select Sector SPDR fund and the SPDR S&P 500
Trust, two popular exchange-traded funds, to protect
their portfolios or take a bearish stance.
Archer said his firm's strategy using out-of-the-money put
options builds plenty of downside protection into their bullish
positions on large-cap stocks with strong fundamentals.
"For the time being, I think traders are not betting on a
huge upswing but have not yet panicked either," he said.