Oct 11 Utah will reopen its national parks and
monuments under a deal with the U.S. Department of the Interior,
which closed the sites and other parks across the country as
part of the partial federal government shutdown that began on
Oct. 1.
The western state will pay up to $1.67 million to the
federal government to allow visitors to return to its five
national parks, the Cedar Breaks and Natural Bridges national
monuments, and the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Utah
Governor Gary Herbert said late Thursday.
The governor said the parks should be fully open by
Saturday. The money would keep the parks open for up to 10 days,
and the state could make additional payments to have them open
longer.
Utah was among several states that appealed to Interior
Secretary Sally Jewell with offers to fund staff in exchange for
reopening some of the country's 401 national parks, and the
department said on Thursday it was considering the requests.
The White House and Republican congressional leaders on
Thursday appeared to move closer to ending the political
standoff over the budget, which has put hundreds of thousands of
federal employees out of work.
The government shutdown, in its eleventh day, also has
weighed on communities that depend on tourism dollars. October
is a peak travel month in many parts of Utah, typically bringing
in about $100 million in tourism-related revenue, according to
the governor's office.
The five national parks are Zion, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands,
Arches and Capitol Reef.
