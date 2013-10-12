UPDATE 1-India's Flipkart raises $1.4 bln in high stakes battle with Amazon
* Flipkart to acquire eBay's India business (Updates to add detail, background)
PHOENIX Oct 11 Three of the United States' most renowned National Parks, the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore and the Statue of Liberty, are to reopen in coming days after state governors reached a deal despite an ongoing government shutdown.
Arizona Governor Jan Brewer, New York Governor Andrew M Cuomo and South Dakota's Governor Dennis Daugaard, said separately that they had reached agreements with the federal government to reopen their respective parks between Saturday and Monday. (Reporting by Tim Gaynor; David Bailey and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
* Flipkart to acquire eBay's India business (Updates to add detail, background)
April 10 Ski resorts operator Aspen Skiing Co LLC and private equity firm KSL Capital Partners LLC will buy Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc for about $1.5 billion, including debt, Intrawest said on Monday.