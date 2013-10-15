(Corrects paragraph 8 to say President Obama and congressional
Republicans were struggling to reach a deal to fund government
operations, not raise the U.S. debt limit. The error also
occurred in Update 1.)
By Tim Gaynor
PHOENIX Oct 11 Three of the most famous U.S.
National Parks - the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore and the Statue
of Liberty - will reopen in the coming days after state
governors reached deals despite an ongoing government shutdown.
The governors of Arizona, New York and South Dakota said in
separate statements on Friday that they had reached agreements
with the federal government to reopen their respective parks
between Saturday and Monday.
The emblematic parks are among 401 National Park Service
attractions across the United States that shut their gates to
fee-paying visitors on Oct. 1 after the U.S. Congress and the
White House failed to reach agreement on raising the nation's
debt limit.
Arizona Governor Jan Brewer said the Grand Canyon, which
draws nearly 5 million visitors a year, would reopen on Saturday
after she reached a deal with the federal government to pay the
National Park Service $651,000 to resume operations for seven
days, using state and other monies.
"With a long weekend in front of us, I am thrilled Grand
Canyon will be open and fully operational," Brewer said in a
statement, referring to the upcoming Columbus Day weekend.
"While this deal will buy us some time and bring back lost
revenue to the state, I would hope our elected officials in
Washington move urgently to negotiate an immediate end to this
government standstill," she added.
The national parks attract some 280 million visitors a year.
More than 7 million Americans were kept out of the parks over
the first 10 days of the shutdown and $750 million in visitor
spending was lost, according to estimates by the Coalition of
National Park Service Retirees.
President Barack Obama and congressional Republican leaders
inched toward resolving their fiscal impasse on Friday, but
struggled to agree on a short-term deal to fund U.S. government
operations and reopen the government.
As the crisis dragged on, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
said his state had agreed to fund the National Park Service to
reopen Liberty Island National Park this weekend and to keep it
open during the shutdown at a cost of $61,600 per day.
"The Statue of Liberty is one of this country's most
recognizable landmarks, attracting millions of visitors to the
state every year, and its closure these last 11 days has had a
terrible impact on the local economy and tourism industry,"
Cuomo said in a statement.
"A BIG RELIEF"
South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard said he had reached an
agreement with the National Park Service to reopen the Mount
Rushmore monument honoring U.S. presidents on Monday morning
using private donations.
The park service is going to charge South Dakota $15,200 per
day to operate the monument, he said in a statement.
In northern Arizona, where the Grand Canyon National Park's
closure led some furloughed workers to turn to food bank
handouts to get by, news that it would reopen was welcomed late
on Friday.
"It's a big relief," said Jenifer Bakki, who works at the
Grand Canyon Squire Inn a couple of miles from the park's
entrance, which went from full capacity to less than half full
following the shutdown. "Ever since the park closed we have
slowed down," she said.
Arizona, New York and South Dakota are not alone in
reaching piecemeal agreements with the government to reopen
National Parks.
On Friday, Colorado, which was hit by devastating floods in
September that killed at least eight people, announced it had
reached a deal to reopen Rocky Mountain National Park northwest
of Denver from Saturday.
"This reopening is critical to ongoing recovery efforts
after last month's flooding," Governor John Hickenlooper said.
The reopening "will help businesses in the area that have
suffered a one-two punch after the flooding and federal
government shutdown," he added.
Colorado will provide $40,300 a day to pay park employees,
and will seek reimbursement from the federal government down the
road, Hickenlooper said.
Meanwhile, Utah Governor Gary Herbert announced late on
Thursday that his state would pay up to $1.67 million to the
government to allow visitors to return to its five national
parks, the Cedar Breaks and Natural Bridges national monuments,
and the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
The governor said the parks should be fully open by Saturday.
The money would keep the parks open for up to 10 days, and the
state could make additional payments to have them open longer.
(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Additional reporting by; David Bailey
in Minneapolis, Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles, Keith Coffman in
Denver and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston, David Brunnstrom and Lisa Shumaker)