Oct 15 The Great Smoky Mountains National Park,
closed during its peak fall tourism season by the federal
government shutdown, will reopen for five days starting
Wednesday using state and county funds, state officials said on
Tuesday.
Similar funding efforts have led to the reopening of other
U.S. national parks and monuments including, the Grand Canyon,
Mount Rushmore and the Statue of Liberty.
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory said his state would
spend $75,000 and Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said his state
and two of its counties would use $300,500 to reopen the Great
Smoky Mountains park, which includes parts of eastern Tennessee
and western North Carolina.
"This is about jobs and the economy," McCrory said in a
statement. "It's critical we get the gates reopened during the
fall season."
Similar state-funded efforts in recent days also led to the
reopening of Rocky Mountain National Park, Utah's five national
parks and its Cedar Breaks and Natural Bridges national
monuments, and the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
They all are among 401 National Park Service attractions
across the United States that shut their gates to visitors on
Oct. 1 after the Republican-led House of Representatives and the
White House failed to reach agreement on a continuing resolution
to fund the federal government.
The national parks attract some 280 million visitors a year.
More than 7 million Americans were kept out of the parks over
the first 10 days of the shutdown and $750 million in visitor
spending was lost, according to estimates by the Coalition of
National Park Service Retirees.
President Barack Obama and House Republican leaders inched
toward resolving their fiscal impasse on Tuesday but struggled
to agree on the length and terms of a short-term deal to reopen
the government and raise the federal debt ceiling.
