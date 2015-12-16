WASHINGTON Dec 16 House Democratic leader Nancy
Pelosi said on Wednesday she was concerned American jobs could
be lost by lifting the crude oil export ban as part of the
sweeping spending bill before Congress this week.
"There are concerns we have about jobs, that jobs would
leave the country because of lifting the ban on crude oil
exports," Pelosi told reporters after meeting with fellow
Democrats about the bill. She said work needs to be done on the
bill, expected to be voted on by the House of Representatives
and Senate in coming days to protect those jobs.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Doina Chiacu)