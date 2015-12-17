WASHINGTON Dec 17 U.S. House Democratic Leader
Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she is not confident that enough
Democrats will support the massive government funding bill to
ensure its passage, although she plans to vote for the must-pass
legislation.
"We have serious unease in our caucus," Pelosi told
reporters at a news conference, adding that a provision to lift
the ban on exporting U.S. crude oil is the top obstacle in
gaining enough Democrats' support.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey, editing by David
Alexander)