WASHINGTON Dec 17 U.S. House Democratic Leader
Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she was not confident enough
Democrats will support the massive government funding bill,
which includes allowing oil exports, to ensure its passage,
although she plans to vote for the legislation.
"We have serious unease in our caucus," Pelosi told
reporters, adding that a provision lifting the 40-year-old ban
on exporting oil is the top obstacle in gaining enough
Democrats' support.
Democrats also have other concerns about the $1.15 trillion
bill to fund the government through September, including what
they say is insufficient help for Puerto Rico, which is
wrestling with $72 billion in debt and a faltering economy.
House leaders, including Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and
Majority Whip Steve Scalise, met with groups of Republican
lawmakers to encourage them to vote for the bill.
Pelosi reiterated her concerns about potential job losses at
oil refineries some Democrats say would result from allowing
crude shipments overseas.
Independent refineries complain that allowing crude exports
will increase their costs by lifting domestic oil prices to
equal global crude prices. Under the bill, they can deduct
transportation costs of their fuels and feedstocks.
Pelosi declined to estimate how many House Democrats would
vote for the bill. But she asked how many Republicans would vote
for it after the party won the oil export "bonanza" in the bill.
Allowing oil exports will send independent refinery jobs
overseas, get "more profits for Big Oil at the expense of
American workers," and could push $8 billion in costs to
refineries to taxpayers, she said.
Studies by think tanks, universities and government agencies
have said lifting the ban could actually lower fuel costs for
U.S. drivers by putting more crude on the global market, from
which domestic gasoline prices are based.
Pelosi said the environmental benefits in the massive
spending bill outweigh any damages that would be caused by extra
drilling from an historic repeal of the U.S. crude oil ban.
"What we did in the bill more than 10 times offsets the
damage that exports of crude oil does," Pelosi, who hammered out
the bill in secretive talks with other Congressional leaders.
Solar and wind power would get five-year tax breaks in the
spending bill, which the House is expected to vote on Friday,
and Senate will vote on afterwards. The legislation has other
measures to help the environment.
