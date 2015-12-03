BRIEF-Argo Group International Holdings Q1 earnings per share $1.19
* Argo Group reports 2017 first quarter net income of $36.7 million or $1.19 per diluted share
WASHINGTON Dec 3 U.S. House minority leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said Democrats have given Republicans their counter proposal for must-pass legislation to fund the government.
"I'm hopeful and look forward to receiving their counter," the California Democrat told reporters at a press briefing, adding that Democrats offered their counter-proposal late on Wednesday.
"Time is running out" on congressional efforts to fund U.S. agencies, she added. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey)
* Argo Group reports 2017 first quarter net income of $36.7 million or $1.19 per diluted share
May 3 Square Inc, the payments company co-founded by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, as customers processed more transactions through its network.