By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON Oct 5 The Pentagon said on Saturday
it would recall the vast majority of around 350,000 civilian
Defense Department employees sent home during the U.S.
government shutdown, a move that could greatly lessen the impact
of Washington infighting on the U.S. armed forces.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said a legal review of the
"Pay Our Military Act," signed by President Barack Obama on
Monday on the eve of the shutdown, would allow him to bring most
civilians back to work next week.
"I expect us to be able to significantly reduce - but not
eliminate - civilian furloughs under this process," Hagel said.
"Employees can expect to hear more information from their
managers starting this weekend."
In a telephone briefing to reporters, Pentagon Comptroller
Robert Hale estimated that the no more than a few tens of
thousands of employees would remain on furlough.
"And it may be substantially less than that," he said,
adding that furloughed personnel who did not qualify to return
included legislative affairs personnel and some employees
working in public affairs.
Hale estimated the number of civilian personnel now
furloughed at roughly 350,000, down from previous estimates by
U.S. defense officials of about 400,000 workers.
Since the start of the shutdown, American troops have felt
the fallout from the feuding in Washington despite legislation
meant to protect them. Republicans in the House of
Representatives have tried to defund or delay Obama's signature
healthcare law as a condition of funding the government, leading
to the impasse.
With the shutdown, sailors have complained about delays in
annual payments of re-enlistment bonuses, military academies
have scaled back classes and key Pentagon offices - including
ones dealing with intelligence matters - have been hollowed out.
Even U.S. commissaries selling groceries to military families
have been shuttered.
Although the return of civilian employees will lessen the
blow of the government shutdown, Hale cautioned that the
Pentagon was still unable to pay death gratuities on time to
families of active duty troops who die during the shutdown.
Officials also cautioned that, in the event of a prolonged
shutdown, the "Pay Our Military Act" did not allow for the
Defense Department to buy new supplies necessary for many
Pentagon employees to do their jobs.
"Critical parts, or supplies, will run out, and there will
be limited authority for the Department to purchase more," Hagel
said.
"If there comes a time that workers are unable to do their
work, I will be forced once again to send them home."
For many affected civilians, it was the second time in as
many months that they were forced to take unpaid leave.
More than 600,000 civilian U.S. defense employees were
required to take unpaid leave in early August in a bid to reduce
spending after across-the-board budget cuts went into force in
March.
"This has been a very disruptive year for our people," Hagel
said.
Michael Steel, press secretary for House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner, said Hagel's decision was in line with the
thinking of Republicans, who passed a bill last week to pay the
military during the government shutdown.
"That was always the clear intent of the House-passed bill,"
Steel emailed Reuters.
Democrats have resisted efforts by Republicans to pass bills
funding certain parts of the government such as the Veterans
Administration and the National Park Service, insisting that the
whole government be reopened.
Senator Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, said
Hagel's action was "the right decision for the hundreds of
thousands of patriots who support our soldiers, and now it's
time to end this harmful government shutdown that has left
hundreds of thousands of other federal workers sitting at home."