By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON, March 1 Many thousands of U.S.
federal government workers could face painful choices in the
coming weeks: will they cut the cable or the dog walker or the
therapist? Skip the car payment or student loan? Cash in their
savings or borrow from their retirement plans?
The automatic budget cuts - termed "sequestration" in
Washington parlance - are slated to trim $85 billion from the
federal budget between March 1 and September 31, 2013, the end
of the federal fiscal year.
Federal employees have not been affected yet - furloughs
typically won't start for 30 days or more and an alternative
budget agreement may be reached before then. But some federal
workers and the financial organizations that support them -
mostly federal credit unions - are laying the groundwork for
desperate measures down the road.
At USAA, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Navy Federal Credit
Union and others, special arrangements are being announced for
furloughed workers. Members will be allowed to cash in
certificates of deposit without paying penalties, take
short-term loans and make overdrafts in checking accounts at
little or no interest. Some might even be able to skip loan
payments.
That may help people like Maria Njoku, 27, a civilian
employee at the Department of Defense who makes $46,000 a year
as an information assistant. "I live paycheck to paycheck and
it's going to hit me hard," said Njoku, who recently moved out
of her parents' home and is still paying off student loans.
She will keep up the loan payments, but Njoku says she has
already called her telephone and cable service providers to
inquire about forbearance on her monthly bills if her paycheck
is cut by an expected 20 percent. However, those service
companies were unwilling to talk deals until the cut happens,
she said.
ARRANGING LOAN PAYMENTS
Keeping the money flowing to creditors is a big issue for
many workers who expect lighter paychecks. Robert Chapman, a
certified public accountant and financial adviser in Pittsford,
New York, said one of his clients - a senior Pentagon official -
recently refinanced three cars and an almost-paid-off mortgage
into a new home loan, in part because the client was expecting
to be furloughed.
Another federal worker based in Maryland - who did not want
to be named but is also expecting a one-day-a-week furlough -
said she was preparing to take money out of her savings to pay
off her car loan, so she wouldn't have to contend with car
payments.
With workers at some agencies bracing for involuntary unpaid
furloughs of as much as 20 percent of work hours, "it's all they
want to talk about now," said Karen Schaeffer, a Rockville,
Maryland, financial planner who does money management seminars
for government workers. "Especially the younger workers who are
in a panic."
Not all federal workers are quite as concerned. At some
agencies, the furloughs will be smaller. Older workers closer to
retirement "are annoyed, but not panicked," said Schaeffer.
Some government workers who have better financial cushions
are looking forward to extra time off and they are also are
holding out hope that a budget fix down the road could net them
a lump sum repayment of hours lost during a furlough.
"We aren't seeing any calls outside of the usual from folks
who are concerned or worried about sequestration," said James
Schenck, executive vice president of the Pentagon Federal Credit
Union.
SUGGESTIONS
Financial advisers are offering tips to workers who may have
to contend with less pay, and the unpredictability of not
knowing how long furloughs, canceled overtime and other
pay-trimming measures may last.
Eleanor Blayney, consumer advocate for the Certified
Financial Planner Board of Standards, has advice for workers who
could be affected: try to cut 2 percent of annual expenses for
every week you expect to be furloughed. Other suggestions for
workers include boosting insurance deductibles to lower premiums
and cutting back on entertainment budgets and grocery bills.
Blayney also advises workers to keep making automatic loan
payments out of their paychecks - for example, to repay loans
from their federal retirement accounts. It is important to make
sure those payments continue even if the paychecks get cut, she
said.
A retirement account loan that doesn't get repaid in a
timely manner could end up being classified as an early
withdrawal, and that could cost more - in penalties, income
taxes and lost retirement benefits - than a few weeks of
furlough.