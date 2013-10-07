WASHINGTON Oct 7 Republican Senator Rob Portman
on Monday was circulating a plan to cut federal spending and
reform the U.S. tax code as part of a broader plan to reopen
shuttered government agencies and provide the Treasury
Department with more borrowing authority in order to avoid a
default.
A Senate Republican aide, who asked not to be identified,
said that Portman's proposals were in an early stage with no
guarantees that they would gain traction in a Congress
deadlocked over budget and debt challenges.
While Democratic lawmakers and House of Representatives
Republicans also were being consulted, the idea faced a major
hurdle.
President Barack Obama and his Democratic colleagues in
Congress have insisted that there be no negotiations over
longer-term budget and tax issues until a week-long government
shutdown is ended and the $16.7 trillion debt limit, which could
be breached around Oct. 17, is raised by Congress.
Nevertheless, as House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican,
and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, traded stern
barbs, Portman's overtures were one of the first signs of a
lawmaker working on a plan that was intended to solve
Washington's fiscal crisis.
Under the proposal, Obama would win a full year of
government funding, instead of a short-term spending bill
lasting several weeks that would have to be renegotiated in
November or December, the aide said.
Republicans would get the strict across-the-board spending
cuts that currently are in place, which many liberal Democrats,
and some more centrist Republicans, want to scrap.
The remaining piece of the puzzle would be instructions to
tax-writing committees in Congress to write legislation by next
year to reform the tax code in a way that would help further
grow the U.S. economy.
The aide said that Portman, an Ohio Republican, has floated
the idea to other Republican senators, including Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell, as well as some Democrats.