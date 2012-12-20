Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
WASHINGTON Dec 20 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday cleared the way for debate and votes later in the day on two Republican tax and spending-cut bills opposed by President Barack Obama.
House Speaker John Boehner said he crafted the two bills in case broader "fiscal cliff" deficit reduction negotiations with Obama fail.
The House allowed the full debate on the bills to go forward on a narrow, 219-197 vote.
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.