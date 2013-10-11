WASHINGTON Oct 11 U.S. House of Representatives
Republicans were awaiting a White House response to their latest
offer on raising U.S. borrowing authority and reopening the
government after 11 days of being in partial shutdown, a senior
House Republican aide said on Friday.
The aide did not provide details on what was in the House
Republicans' offer, which likely is being discussed now at the
White House in a meeting President Barack Obama is having with
Senate Republicans.
Meanwhile, Republican Representative Tom Cole, who is close
to House Speaker John Boehner, told reporters: "We are awaiting
a response from the White House. If he (Obama) signals back that
he is willing to sign a short-term deal" on the debt limit,
Republicans would move to reopen the government, said Cole, who
as a House majority deputy whip helps his party round up votes
in support of party leaders.