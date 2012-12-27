* Reid urges Republicans to accept tax hikes
* House Republicans to discuss cliff later on Thursday
By Richard Cowan and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Dec 27 Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid on Thursday warned that the United States looks to be
headed over the "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts
that will start next week if squabbling politicians do not reach
a deal.
Reid, the top Democrat in Congress, criticized Republicans
for refusing to go along with any tax increases as part of a
budget remedy as he sketched out a pessimistic outlook.
"It looks like that is where we're headed," Reid said of the
likelihood of the U.S. economy going over the "fiscal cliff" -
with tax increases on most working Americans and automatic
spending cuts kicking in next month.
Reid made his comments in a Senate floor speech at the
opening of a post-Christmas session, adding that time was
running out ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline to act to avert the
"fiscal cliff."
Reid urged House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner,
the top Republican in Congress, to bring his chamber back into
session and to avoid the biggest impact of the "fiscal cliff" by
passing a Democratic-backed bill extending low income tax rates
for all Americans except those with net household incomes above
$250,000 a year.
House Republicans are expected to hold a telephone
conference call on the fiscal cliff on Thursday afternoon, a
House Republican aide said, adding that a schedule for returning
to Washington would be discussed.
Should Congress fail to act by Dec. 31, tax rates for all
Americans would snap sharply higher, back to pre-2001 levels,
and two days later, $109 billion in automatic spending cuts
would start to take effect. Together, the higher taxes and lower
spending would suck about $600 billion out of the U.S. economy,
potentially causing a new recession in 2013.
On Wednesday, it was Boehner who urged the
Democratic-controlled Senate to act first to avoid the fiscal
cliff, offering to at least consider anything that the Senate
produced.
Reid returned the volley on Thursday, saying that the Senate
had already acted, and the Democrats' solution needs the consent
of both Boehner and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.
Reid said Boehner "has just a few days left to change his
mind" on the Senate bill. "I don't know time-wise how it can
happen now."