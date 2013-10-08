WASHINGTON Oct 8 Harry Reid, the Democratic leader in the U.S. Senate, said he will introduce a "clean" bill later on Tuesday to raise America's debt limit.

Reid said the bill will have no policy demands from either party attached to it. The bill will have "no strings attached," Reid said.

"It's time for us, members of this august body, to stand before the American people and publicly discuss the path forward," Reid said on the Senate floor.