BRIEF-Rockwell Collins announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Rockwell Collins announces pricing of senior notes offering
WASHINGTON Oct 14 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Monday voiced optimism over progress in urgent fiscal negotiations, saying he hoped to be able to present a new proposal to President Barack Obama later in the day.
The Democratic leader, who emerged from a half-hour meeting with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, was asked by reporters whether he would go to the White House armed with a plan to end a 14-day-old partial government shutdown and to raise the limit on government borrowing.
"I hope so," Reid responded. He and McConnell are set to meet with Obama at 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), along with House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.
* Rockwell Collins announces pricing of senior notes offering
March 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.