(Repeats item with no changes to text)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Dec 21 Locked in budget talks in the
twilight of his Senate career, Harry Reid saw an unexpected
opening to bargain for his legislative wish list.
It had become apparent to Senate Democratic Majority Leader
Reid that lifting the longstanding ban on U.S. oil exports was
the Republicans' top priority as the two sides tried to find
common ground. And while Reid knew scrapping the ban had little
support among his own colleagues, he also saw trading it as a
chance for Democrats to score some victories.
The Republicans saw freeing crude exports as "something they
wanted to do for the oil industry ... for me it was a way of
trying to do some other things," Reid told Reuters last week in
his office in the Capitol.
Reid, 76, was elected to the Senate in 1987 and will not
seek re-election in November. "I thought, well, maybe this is an
opportunity to do something good about things I've never been
able to accomplish."
Both Republicans and Democrats claimed victories in the $1.8
trillion budget passed by Congress and signed by President
Barack Obama on Friday. For Reid, that ranged from tax breaks
for families to billions of dollars in new spending for medical
research.
But in agreeing to vote for a deal that killed the oil
export ban, the Democrats extracted unprecedented five-year
extensions to renewable energy tax credits that expired last
year for wind, and were due to expire in 2016 for solar.
The extensions provide Democrats and Obama ammunition in
their strategy to reduce carbon emissions and temper climate
change. Investors in renewables said they needed certainty about
subsidies if the sector was to secure a greater share of the
energy market.
At the start of weeks of secretive budget talks among
congressional leaders, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell
told Reid that lifting the 40-year-old ban, a relic Congress
passed after the Arab oil embargo led to panics over fuel
supplies, was the prize he wanted most.
McConnell wanted to lift the ban in an earlier
transportation bill but couldn't get enough Democratic support.
And Obama opposed freeing exports without winning a major
concession that would offset criticism that sending U.S. crude
abroad conflicted with its agenda to fight climate change.
But McConnell found a receptive, if unlikely, ally in Reid.
The Nevada native was sympathetic to plight of drillers dealing
with a glut of domestic crude choking the oil boom, and to the
concerns of fellow Senate Democrats, Heidi Heitkamp, from North
Dakota and Joe Manchin from West Virginia, who badly wanted the
ban lifted.
That's where Reid's experience with renewable power entered
the equation. Nevada has the country's third-highest capacity of
installed solar power per capita, and Reid sponsors an annual
clean energy summit in Las Vegas. Last August, he toured a Tesla
battery plant that gets power from the Nevada sun.
Reid and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi explained to
Republicans McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan what they
would have to win for oil exports.
Ryan's willingness to negotiate was a major element in the
unusually cooperative tone that characterized this year's budget
talks, Reid said.
A tumult in global oil markets helped the political case for
lifting the ban. The domestic shale oil boom helped lead to a
collapse in global crude prices. Resulting low prices for
gasoline evaporated a major worry many Democrats had about
exports: that they could be blamed by voters one day if fuel
prices at the pump spiked upward, for whatever reason.
Reid didn't get everything he wanted. Many Democrats tried
to insist on permanent or at least 10-year extensions of the
clean power tax breaks.
But conservative oil magnates Charles and David Koch lobbied
Republicans against accepting the tax breaks.
And there were other budget items Reid and his colleagues
were forced to surrender. The compromise failed to get
wide-ranging support for Puerto Rico, which is wrestling with
$72 billion in debt.
But Reid did get a permanent extension for three major tax
breaks for families: a stronger earned income credit for the
poor, a childcare credit, and a college credit.
Democrats also got $2 billion for medical research at the
National Institutes of Health and research money for oceans and
climate.
Those wins and others were enough for Pelosi to gloat that
Democrats walked away victorious. "Republicans wanted Big Oil so
much that they gave away the store," she told reporters last
week.
For his part, Reid affected more subdued pleasure at what
had been accomplished.
"The things in that omnibus ... are really, really very
important for our country," he said, striking a consensual tone
he hoped could lead to cooperation next year over legislation on
issues such as parity in women's wages and protections for the
middle class.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell;
Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Bruce Wallace and Alan Crosby)