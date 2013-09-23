WASHINGTON, Sept 23 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid, a Democrat, warned congressional Republicans on
Monday that he will not go along with any temporary government
spending bill that contains controversial add-ons, such as
denying funds for "Obamacare."
With just a week before funding for U.S. agencies is set to
expire unless Congress acts, Reid said that House of
Representatives leaders in coming days will "face a choice:
Either pass a clean CR or shut down the federal government."
A "CR" is shorthand for a "continuing resolution," which is
a temporary funding bill to keep government operating in the
fiscal year starting Oct. 1.