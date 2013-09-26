BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, on Thursday rejected plans by Republicans in the House of Representatives to advance a debt limit increase bill that contains measures such as delaying "Obamacare."
Reid, speaking to reporters, rejected the debt limit increase bill House Republicans hope to vote on in coming days just hours after they unveiled it.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has informed Congress that the U.S. government will hit its $16.7 trillion limit on borrowing by Oct. 17.
PARIS/DUBAI, April 10 IranAir may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to take jets originally bought by cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.