WASHINGTON, Sept 30 For the second time on Monday, the U.S. Senate rejected an emergency funding bill approved by the House of Representatives that would have made major changes to the Obamacare healthcare law.

By a vote of 54-46, Democrats in the Senate rejected the Obamacare changes and again sent back to the House a straight-forward bill to keep the U.S. government operating beyond Monday.

Without a deal on government funding between the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-led Senate, many federal agencies will begin shutting down operations on Tuesday with the start of a new fiscal year.