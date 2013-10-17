WASHINGTON Oct 16 The White House moved quickly
early on Thursday to get the U.S. government back up and running
after a 16-day shutdown, directing hundreds of thousands of
workers to return to work.
The White House budget director, Sylvia Mathews Burwell,
issued a directive to employees minutes after President Barack
Obama signed legislation that ended the shutdown and raised the
U.S. debt ceiling.
Her message: Get back to work on the next regularly
scheduled work day, which for most workers is Thursday.
"All employees who were on furlough due to the absence of
appropriations may now return to work. You should reopen offices
in a prompt and orderly manner," she said.
Burwell said that in the days ahead the White House would
work closely with departments and agencies to make the
transition back to full operating status as smooth as possible.