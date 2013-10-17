* Pep talks, encouragement for federal employees
* Worries about another possible shutdown threat next year
* National Zoo's Panda Cam returns, zoo to open Friday
By Deborah Zabarenko and Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 Furloughed U.S. government
workers returned to their jobs on Thursday, greeted with
doughnuts, coffee, pep talks from Obama administration bosses
and anxiety over whether they will face another shutdown threat
in the new year.
"I'm glad this whole thing is behind us and to be able to go
back to work," Mike McParland, who works for USAID's Food for
Peace program, said en route to his office. "I just hope they
find a way forward before January so we don't have to go through
this again."
Washington's renewed morning rush hour, the first after 16
days of government shutdown, came less than 12 hours after
President Barack Obama signed a last-minute bill to fund the
government through Jan. 15 and extend its borrowing authority
through Feb. 7.
Vice President Joe Biden brought trans fat-free muffins to
federal workers entering the Environmental Protection Agency,
where about 94 percent of staff had been furloughed.
"These guys not only took a hit and ... (had) the anxiety of
knowing whether they'd get back or paid," Biden said. "But now
they're back, and they've got all that work piled up so they've
got a lot to do so I'm not going to hold them up very long."
At the Agriculture Department, Secretary Tom Vilsack offered
coffee and encouragement to returning employees, directing them
to free doughnuts available inside the agency's massive building
on Independence Avenue.
Most of the Pentagon's civilian employees returned to work,
and heard from Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel in a statement.
"To those returning from furlough: know that the work you
perform is incredibly valued by your military teammates and by
me," Hagel wrote. "I appreciate your professionalism and your
patience during this difficult period of time."
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew offered workers a similar
message: "I know how difficult this was for staff who worked
tirelessly during the shutdown ... (and) for everyone who wanted
to be here to continue performing their duties with exceptional
skill and dedication."
ANOTHER SHUTDOWN IN JANUARY? 'I HOPE NOT'
The U.S. World War II Memorial on Washington's central Mall,
a flashpoint for anger over the forced closure of national
monuments and parks, opened early on Thursday, as a park
employee in hip boots waded into the fountain to clean it.
Robert Marimon, a 91-year-old retired electrical engineer
and World War Two veteran from Avon Lake, Ohio, said this was
his planned first stop on a U.S. capital visit, and he would
have been disappointed if it had been closed.
"If it was closed, I was planning to try to get over the
barriers one way or another," he said.
"I think it was pretty bad," Marimon said of the shutdown.
"Personally, I think both parties, everybody, should have been
able to get together way before this."
Asked about a possible repetition in January, he replied,
"It sounds like it, but I hope not."
The U.S. Senate's 200-year-old Ohio Clock started ticking
again on Thursday, wound for the first time since the shutdown
began on Oct. 1. It froze in place at 12:14 p.m. on Oct. 9
because the specialists who normally wind it were among the
800,000 federal employees sent home.
Most of the Smithsonian Institution's museums and other
facilities re-opened on Thursday, including the National Zoo's
popular online Panda Cam, though traffic was so heavy that it
took some doing to see it at. The zoo itself re-opens on Friday.