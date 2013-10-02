* Groups like Club for Growth gain prominence with GOP
* Business leaders urge agreement on debt ceiling
* Chamber lobbyist says can no longer work with 16 in House
By Gabriel Debenedetti and James B. Kelleher
Oct 2 Big business, a traditionally powerful but
pragmatic player in Republican policy-making, has found itself
outflanked and marginalized by smaller conservative groups
opposed to compromise in the country's current fiscal crisis and
the looming showdown over the debt ceiling.
As the shutdown of the government approaches its third day,
business leaders and groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
are worried about the economic implications of a standoff over
the debt limit, but their pleas have not moved the Republican
leadership in the House of Representatives to action. Meanwhile
right-wing groups like the Club for Growth and Heritage Action
have gained traction, particularly as Tea Party-aligned
lawmakers rise in prominence.
The U.S. Chamber's chief lobbyist said 16 House Republicans
are now "out of earshot" for the Chamber, enough by his count to
stymie legislation.
These lawmakers do not listen to their own Republican
leaders and are oblivious to national polls, said Bruce Josten,
the Chamber's executive vice president for government affairs.
"They aren't going to listen to anybody except what they are
being told from home."
Led by a group of conservative members, Republicans wanted
to tie continued government funding to measures that would
undercut President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law. The
dispute threatens to merge with an Oct. 17 deadline for Congress
to authorize an increase in the government's debt limit, or risk
an unprecedented default.
The Chamber, which has opposed long opposed Obama's health
insurance reforms, on Monday sent a letter to lawmakers from
over 250 business groups, urging them to fund the government and
raise the debt limit while cutting entitlement spending.
While the letter was addressed to all lawmakers, the message
was clearly directed more at Republicans, with whom the Chamber
has historically had far more influence.
Despite the letter, the impasse continues, with both sides
blaming each other for intransigence.
The shutdown began on Tuesday after Democrats rejected
Republican efforts to undercut the Affordable Care Act. Also
known as Obamacare, a key piece of the program went ahead on
Tuesday as people enrolled in new online insurance marketplaces.
The Republican Party is traditionally seen as supporting
business interests while maintaining strong ties to leading
industry groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which
helps fund candidates' campaigns and lobbies for
corporate-friendly measures in Congress. In the 2012 election
cycle the Chamber spent nearly $28 million campaigning against
Democrats, out of $32 million overall, according to Washington
research group the Center for Responsive Politics.
In the budget dispute, the House Republican leadership has
aligned with lawmakers sympathetic to the Tea Party in opposing
a deal to end the shutdown, despite the pleas of business groups
like the Chamber and Fix the Debt to avoid actions that would
damage the economy.
With many Capitol Hill staff members off work because of the
shutdown and Boehner meeting with Obama in the White House on
Wednesday evening, the speaker's office did not immediately
respond to questions about the Chamber's letter or the speaker's
relationship with the business community.
Former House Republican leadership spokesman Kevin Madden
said party chairmen and big donors used to have a more exclusive
level of access to persuading legislators. "It's become a much
more competitive market for (leadership's) attention."
UNEASE AND FRUSTRATION
Paul Stebbins, executive chairman of the board at World Fuel
Services Corp in Miami, said the Republican willingness
to allow a shutdown created "a very deep unease" among his
fellow business leaders as they look ahead to the debt ceiling
fight.
Honeywell International Chief Executive Dave Cote, a
self-proclaimed "lifelong Republican," said he was frustrated
with the party's unwillingness to agree to a deal.
Major bank executives including Goldman Sachs' Lloyd
Blankfein and JP Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon met with
Obama at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the budget
impasse and the debt ceiling, but they did not go as a group to
Capitol Hill, and none were scheduled to meet with Boehner or
Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
After the White House meeting, Blankfein said the
executives, in Washington as part of the Financial Services
Forum, wanted lawmakers to understand "the long-term
consequences of a shutdown - we're already in the short-term
consequences of a shutdown - but certainly the consequences of a
debt ceiling (not being raised), and we all agree that those are
extremely adverse."
Blankfein implicitly criticized Republicans for using
Obamacare as a weapon. "You can litigate these policy issues.
You can re-litigate these policy issues in a political forum,
but they shouldn't use the threat of causing the U.S. to fail on
its ... obligations to repay on its debt as a cudgel," he said.
A short-term shutdown would slow U.S. economic growth by
about 0.2 percentage points, Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday,
and a weeks-long disruption could weigh more heavily, at 0.4
percentage points. If Congress fails later this month to raise
the $16.7 trillion borrowing cap, the United States would go
into default, likely sending financial shockwaves around the
world.
United Technologies Corp, which makes Sikorsky
helicopters and other items for the military, said it would be
forced to furlough as many as 4,000 employees, if the U.S.
government shutdown continues through next week, due to the
absence of government quality inspectors.
RISE OF CONSERVATIVE GROUPS
Much of the far-right antipathy for big business began in
2008, with the passage of the Troubled Asset Relief Program that
critics equated to a bailout of major banks and corporations.
While long-standing industry groups like the Chamber have
lost some of their sway over House Republicans, conservative
organizations like Heritage Action have taken their place, some
observers said.
Heritage Action is the political wing of the Heritage
Foundation, a conservative think tank run by former Tea Party
Republican Senator Jim DeMint of South Carolina since January.
Stebbins, of World Fuel Services, said single-issue groups
like Club for Growth, an anti-tax advocacy group with a
political action committee, were playing an outsized role in
driving the politics behind the impasse.
"I think that one of the things that pragmatic
businesspeople resent is that these absolutist imperatives
become the litmus test whether you get to succeed politically,"
Stebbins said.
Led by former Indiana congressman Chris Chocola, Club for
Growth has heavily supported Texas Senator Ted Cruz, whose
21-hour speech on the Senate floor last week helped set the
stage for the budget fight.
In addition to lobbying members of Congress, Heritage Action
also puts out a scorecard ranking lawmakers and funds aggressive
advertising and publicity campaigns for its favored issues and
officials.
Club for Growth is a juggernaut campaign funder of fiscally
conservative Republicans.
Leaders from both Heritage Action and Club for Growth
acknowledged that the Republican Party was indeed distancing
itself from traditional business interests.
"The nature of the (House Republicans) has changed, and we
think we have had something to do with that, with our support of
some of the candidates we've endorsed," Chocola told Reuters,
noting that "our goal is to be cheerleaders rather than
obstructionists," and that he no longer speaks with Republican
leadership.
Heritage Action spokesman Dan Holler said his group is in
"constant communication" with leading Republicans, and that the
lawmaker movement away from big business interests showed more
attention is being paid to constituents.
Both Holler and Chocola pointed to their opposition to
authorizing the Export-Import Bank as an example of their
disagreement with the Chamber.
"There's an awakening in the Republican Party that being in
favor of free markets and less government doesn't mean that
you're going to be pro-big business," Holler said.
"Now you're getting to the point where (members of Congress)
are saying, 'I don't care if groups like the Chamber of Commerce
are lobbying for a tax credit,' or something like that."