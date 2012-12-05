WASHINGTON Dec 5 Republican leaders in the U.S.
House of Representatives on Wednesday said talks with President
Barack Obama to resolve the fiscal cliff are deadlocked, and
they demanded a meeting with the president to move the
negotiations forward.
"Nothing is going on," in the talks, House Majority Leader
Eric Cantor told reporters, following a meeting with fellow
Republicans. "We ask the president to sit down with us."
Boehner presented a counter to Obama's $1.6 trillion plan
this week, including $800 billion in new revenue gained from
closing unspecified tax loopholes on the wealthy. Obama's
proposal gains revenue in large party from raising tax rates on
the wealthy.
"I'll be available at any moment to sit down with the
president," Speaker John Boehner told reporters.