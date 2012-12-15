* Republicans looking to gain advantage
* House set for final scramble before new year
By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Dec 15Mass murder in Connecticut
silenced "fiscal cliff" talk on Saturday as the White House and
Congress quietly got ready for a final scramble to avert the tax
hikes and spending cuts set for the New Year, with sessions of
the U.S. House of Representatives now scheduled just days before
Christmas.
President Barack Obama canceled a trip he had planned to
make next Wednesday to Portland, Maine to press his case for tax
hikes for the wealthy. His weekly radio and Internet address on
Saturday focused on Newtown, the site of Friday's school
shootings, in which a gunman killed 20 children and six adults
before taking his own life.
House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio canceled the standard
Republican radio response to Obama "so that President Obama can
speak for the entire nation at this time of mourning," he said
in a statement issued late Friday.
The moratorium on cliff pronouncements masked a growing
recognition that the two sides could remain deadlocked at the
end of the year on the key sticking point - whether to leave low
tax rates in place except for high earners, as Obama wants, or
extend them for all taxpayers, as Boehner wants.
With multiple polls showing that the public supports Obama's
position, Republicans in the U.S. Senate prodded their
counterparts in the House to make a face-saving retreat, in a
fashion that would allow Obama's proposal to pass the
Republican-controlled House while simultaneously letting
Republicans cast a vote against it.
Republicans could then shift the debate onto territory they
consider more favorable to them, cutting government spending to
reduce the deficit.
"Just about everyone is throwing stuff on the wall to see if
anything sticks," one Republican aide said with reference to
various proposals being discussed on how to proceed. Alluding to
public opinion polls, the aide added: "We know if there is no
deal, we will get blamed."
"We could win the argument on spending cuts," said a
Republican senator who asked not to be identified. "We aren't
winning the argument on taxes."
However, Republican leaders in both chambers are leery about
seeming to cave on taxes. "There's concern that if we did that,
Obama would simply declare victory and walk away and not address
spending," said one aide. "We don't trust these guys."
Some of the prodding was coming from Senate Minority Leader
Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
Don Stewart, a McConnell spokesman, said the minority leader
in the Democratic-controlled Senate hasn't embraced any single
plan, but has discussed and circulated measures offered by
fellow Senate Republicans.
"Senator McConnell does not advocate raising taxes on
anybody or anything," Stewart said.
"We're focused on getting a balanced plan from the White
House that will begin to solve the problem of our debt and
deficit to improve the economy and create American jobs," said
Boehner spokesman Michael Steel.
"Right now, all the president is offering is massive tax
hikes with little or no spending cuts and reforms," Steel said.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor scheduled "possible
legislation related to expiring provisions of law," a reference
to the expiring tax cuts, for the end of the week, portending a
weekend session.
Cantor has said the House would meet through the Christmas
holidays and beyond.
Hopes expressed after the Nov.6 general election of some
"grand bargain" on deficit reduction have all but disappeared,
at least for this year. This is partly because time is running
out and partly result of growing warnings from Democrats in
Congress that they would not support big changes in the Medicare
program, the government-run health insurance program for seniors
that is a major contributor to the government's debt.
House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California
ruled out one frequently mentioned proposal - raising the age of
eligibility for Medicare, in a Dec. 12 CBS television
interview.
Asked if she was drawing a "red line," around that idea,
Pelosi said her comments were "something that says, 'don't go
there,' because it doesn't produce money."