WASHINGTON Dec 21 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner said on Friday that congressional leaders
and President Barack Obama must try to move on from House
Republicans' failed tax plan and work together to resolve the
looming U.S. "fiscal cliff."
Boehner said he was not concerned that Thursday's withdrawn
vote threatened his position as speaker, but did not outline a
clear path forward.
Boehner said a divided Washington must come together to
revamp the massive U.S. tax code in a way that helps spur
economic growth. "How we get there, God only knows."