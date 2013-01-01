Waymo working on self-driving trucks
June 1 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON Jan 1 Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives will meet at 1 p.m. ET/1400 GMT Tuesday to discuss "a path forward" after Senate passage of a bipartisan "fiscal cliff" bill, a senior aide said.
The meeting could help Republicans leaders decide when to begin consideration of the White House-backed measure. A vote could come as soon as later in the day.
June 1 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.
June 2 Gold inched lower on Friday as Asian stocks and the dollar firmed after upbeat U.S. private sector job figures appeared to boost the prospects for an interest rate hike this month. Investors will be looking out for further clues on the outlook for rates in U.S. non-farm payroll data due later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had dropped 0.2 percent to $1,262.95 per ounce by 0054 GMT. It has fallen 0.3 percent for the week and could register