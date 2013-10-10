WASHINGTON Oct 10 U.S. House of Representatives
Republicans will offer President Barack Obama a short-term
increase in the federal debt limit if he will agree to negotiate
with Republicans on a broad range of fiscal issues, including
funding to reopen the government.
The plan to extend U.S. borrowing capacity would be
conditioned on Obama and Democrats entering negotiations, which
they have previously refused to do, Republican lawmakers and
aides said.
"What we want to do is to offer the president today the
ability to move a temporary increase in the debt ceiling in
agreement to go to conference on the budget," House Speaker John
Boehner said after presenting the plan to Republican lawmakers.