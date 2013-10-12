WASHINGTON Oct 12 Urgent negotiations to end a partial U.S. government shutdown and head off an unprecedented default were now focused on Senate proposals after the White House rejected House Republican ideas, Republican lawmakers said on Saturday.

House of Representative Republicans, after a closed meeting with their leaders, emerged angry, accusing the White House of rejecting their ideas and refusing to negotiate with them.

However, Representative Pete Sessions, a senior House Republican, told Reuters that in coming days a new proposal would be put forth. Many House members were heading to their home districts, having been informed that there would be no votes later on Saturday, Sunday or before Monday evening.