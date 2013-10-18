WASHINGTON Oct 18 Groups aligned with the Tea
Party movement are targeting two Republican U.S. senators who
backed a bipartisan budget plan on Thursday, vowing to support
their challengers in Republican primaries before congressional
elections in 2014.
The plan to reopen the federal government and increase the
nation's borrowing authority ended a 16-day government shutdown
that conservatives backed in an unsuccessful attempt to weaken
Democratic President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul.
Hours after Congress passed the measure, the Club for Growth
and the Senate Conservatives Fund endorsed Chris McDaniel, the
Tea Party Republican from Mississippi who is running for the
seat occupied by Senator Thad Cochran.
"Chris McDaniel is a constitutional conservative who will
fight to stop Obamacare, balance the budget, and get America
working again, the Senate Conservatives Fund statement said.
Cochran was among 27 Senate Republicans to support the plan
to end the shutdown. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a
Kentucky Republican who helped to craft the deal, faced a
similar backlash on Friday.
McConnell's primary opponent, Tea Party candidate Matt
Bevin, was endorsed by the Senate Conservatives Fund, a group
founded by former South Carolina Senator Jim DeMint, a leading
voice of the Tea Party.
The movement swept a wave of right wing lawmakers to Capitol
Hill in 2010 and helped Republicans regain the House of
Representatives. Groups like Club for Growth donated heavily to
a slate of successful candidates during that election cycle.
Club for Growth - whose influence over dozens of the most
conservative members of Congress is such that its pronouncements
have effectively killed some budget proposals - already had
targeted Republican Representative Mike Simpson, the only one of
Idaho's four members of Congress to vote for the bill that ended
the shutdown.
Club for Growth is backing Tea Party Republican Bryan Smith
as a more conservative alternative to Simpson. Smith also has
been endorsed by FreedomWorks, a conservative group whose chief
executive, Matt Kibbe, predicted on Friday that Tea Party
conservatives' frustration with moderate Republicans could lead
a split of the Republican Party.
Taken together, the endorsements signal that the battle over
Obamacare - and far-right conservatives' push to put more of
their candidates in Congress with an eye toward killing the
Affordable Care Act - is far from over.
Club for Growth and the Senate Conservatives Fund are major
contributors to the campaigns of several staunch conservatives.
The Center for Responsive Politics says they are the two largest
donors to Senator Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican whose 21-hour
floor speech in September helped set the stage for the shutdown
fight over the health reform law.
Cochran, 75, has been in office since 1978 and has not
officially announced that he is running for re-election in 2014.
In endorsing McDaniel, Club for Growth's political action
committee (PAC) said in a statement, "If Cochran runs for
re-election, he will likely have the entire Republican
establishment behind him - all the more reason that Senator
McDaniel will need the strong support of the Club's PAC."
McCONNELL's CHALLENGERS
McConnell, who has been in office since 1984 and has clashed
with Cruz, will face a two-pronged challenge next year.
Well-funded Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes, Kentucky's
secretary of state, is running for McConnell's seat. But before
he can face her, McConnell has to defeat Bevin in the Republican
primary.
In backing Bevin, the Senate Conservatives Fund cited
various votes by McConnell to fund the government, which the
group equated to funding Obama's health care law.
McConnell's campaign mocked the SCF's endorsement of Bevin.
"Matt Bevin now has the dubious honor of standing with a
self-serving D.C. fundraising group that made its name by
recruiting and promoting unelectable candidates that ensured
Barack Obama a majority in the Senate," McConnell spokeswoman
Allison Moore said in a statement.
"They clearly care less about Kentuckians than they do about
their reputation for supporting laughably bad candidates," Moore
added.
DeMint, the Senate Conservative Fund's founder, emphasized
the ongoing efforts to pressure moderate Republicans on Friday
with an editorial in the Wall Street Journal headlined, "We
Won't Back Down on Obamacare."
In an interview on Thursday, Club for Growth president Chris
Chocola, a former Indiana congressman, pledged to endorse more
candidates, noting that the shutdown and surrounding debates
"may have defined our opportunities a little bit better."
Heritage Action spokesman Dan Holler also said his group
would keep fighting the health reform law, in part by helping
the opponents of Democrats in conservative states, such as
Senators Mark Pryor of Arkansas and Kay Hagan of North Carolina.