BRIEF-Polaris voluntarily recalls certain off-road vehicles
* In conjunction with U.S. CPSC, voluntarily recalling certain model year 2015 RANGER 900s due to faulty fasteners on a heat shield
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Just minutes before a U.S. government shutdown was to begin at midnight (0400 GMT), the Republican-led House of Representatives convened to formally request negotiations with the Democratic-led Senate.
Before House Republicans even gathered, Democrats rejected proposed talks and said Republicans should instead give final approval to a Senate-approved bill to fund the government through Nov. 15.
* In conjunction with U.S. CPSC, voluntarily recalling certain model year 2015 RANGER 900s due to faulty fasteners on a heat shield
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)